Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 23,792 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $384.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,489. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $407.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

