Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 80,412 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,412 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $272,594,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,326,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after buying an additional 1,040,190 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,466,000 after buying an additional 554,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after buying an additional 389,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,557,183 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $133.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

