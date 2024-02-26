Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 114.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,287 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Hologic worth $11,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.53. The stock had a trading volume of 242,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

