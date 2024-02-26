Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,906 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.9 %

FTNT traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.19.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. William Blair lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

