Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 34,129 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.87. 1,849,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.57. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $99.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

