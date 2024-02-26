Trexquant Investment LP Sells 85,047 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 85,047 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.18% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $13,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKX traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $60.58. 281,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,400. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.36. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,107.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,147 shares of company stock worth $22,779,749. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

