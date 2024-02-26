Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,840 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.15% of DocuSign worth $12,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 873.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.02. 1,189,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.93, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $66.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

