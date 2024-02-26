Tricon Residential (TCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Tricon Residential to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TCN opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.48. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $88,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

