Tricon Residential (TCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Tricon Residential to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TCN opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.48. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $88,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

