Trigran Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,051,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664,522 shares during the quarter. Shutterstock comprises approximately 4.3% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $40,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 53,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 42,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 173,729 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Up 1.0 %

Shutterstock stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 149,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,375. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $218,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,081,944 shares in the company, valued at $554,651,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $218,218.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,081,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,651,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717 over the last 90 days. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shutterstock

Shutterstock Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.