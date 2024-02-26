Trigran Investments Inc. Has $43.26 Million Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Trigran Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,833,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,646 shares during the quarter. The Hackett Group accounts for 4.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 6.73% of The Hackett Group worth $43,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 111,659 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 1.8 %

HCKT stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 45,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,371. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $677.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

