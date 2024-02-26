Trigran Investments Inc. Has $92.80 Million Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,636,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677,338 shares during the period. Harmonic accounts for approximately 9.9% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 8.59% of Harmonic worth $92,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harmonic by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,297,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,704,000 after purchasing an additional 603,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,501,000 after acquiring an additional 389,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Harmonic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,300,000 after acquiring an additional 51,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,807,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,574,000 after purchasing an additional 229,513 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 305,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,917. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

