Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.75

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 33047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFPM

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 2.5 %

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,526,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,941,000 after acquiring an additional 194,276 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,296,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,355,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,482,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after buying an additional 776,130 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,673,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after buying an additional 171,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,655,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after buying an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.