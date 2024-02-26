Truist Financial Raises Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $229.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Chord Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.00.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy stock opened at $159.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.70. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $175.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,232,000 after acquiring an additional 364,673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,966,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after acquiring an additional 349,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.