Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $82.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Lantheus from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.14.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $66.30 on Monday. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.29. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 198.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after buying an additional 1,426,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $45,379,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $28,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

