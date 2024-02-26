Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 117.10% from the stock’s current price.

NOVA has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $7.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.