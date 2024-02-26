Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,548,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $437.16. 21,317,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,193,703. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $440.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.28.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

