Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,615 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $47,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.99. 5,551,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,810,720. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.11.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

