Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 21,245 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.47.

Shares of UAL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.59. 3,347,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,670,957. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

