Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 338.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,972,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,202. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

