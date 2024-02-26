Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 10,529 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,292 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,529 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 34.3% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,751 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $250,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 23,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,540. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

