Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 168 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 824,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,206. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,607 shares of company stock worth $2,933,445 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

