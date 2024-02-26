Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 18,293 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,769 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,293 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.10. 15,138,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,874,680. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a market cap of $182.23 billion, a PE ratio of 110.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

