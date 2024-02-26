Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 3,113 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 219.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at $10,979,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 522.3% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 77,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,019 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 659,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,952. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

