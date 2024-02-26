Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 408 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.96. 1,372,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.56 and a 200-day moving average of $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $230.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

