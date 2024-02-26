Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 41,000 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.48. 864,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,691. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

