Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 5,799 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,027,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,719,000 after acquiring an additional 35,810 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 56,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 22,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 152,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,404,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,173,225. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $166.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,720 shares of company stock worth $2,600,479 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.