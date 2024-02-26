Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 1,049 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 120.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 28.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.80. 112,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

