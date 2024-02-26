Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 3.8 %

Alphabet stock traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,734,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,931,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.52 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average is $137.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.