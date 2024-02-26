Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 2,170 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.7% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.17. 404,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,351. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 1.04.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

