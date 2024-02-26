Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 2,514 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after buying an additional 1,617,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,843,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

