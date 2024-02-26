Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 2,796 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.3 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.24. 4,439,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,870,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

