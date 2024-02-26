Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 314 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 138.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.77. 418,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,807. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.47 and a 1 year high of $194.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.