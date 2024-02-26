Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 921 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,247. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on O

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.