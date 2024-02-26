Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $437.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,096,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,085,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $418.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.28. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $440.59.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

