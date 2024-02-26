Truvestments Capital LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,110,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,121,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 657,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE STWD traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 612,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,920. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 179.44%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

