Truvestments Capital LLC Has $331,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Waste Management by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 898,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,012,000 after purchasing an additional 504,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.79. The company had a trading volume of 557,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,235. The company has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $209.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.96.

Insider Activity

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,771. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.