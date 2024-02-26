Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.09.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $9.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $302.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,153,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,604. The company has a market cap of $292.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.55. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.53 and a 12 month high of $302.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total transaction of $3,451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,756,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,836,481.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $3,451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,756,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,836,481.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,378,322 shares of company stock worth $370,661,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

