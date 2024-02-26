Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 926 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter worth $234,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 20.9% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 111,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 74.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 43,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEHR traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 321,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,602. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a market cap of $470.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 2.03. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,678.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $84,706.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,060 shares of company stock worth $159,860 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

