Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.74.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.