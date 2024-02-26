Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 2,545 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $91.72. 1,123,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,324. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

