Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.82. 146,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,500. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $147.82.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

