Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,533 shares of company stock worth $46,774,326 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.0 %

BlackRock stock traded down $8.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $805.51. 146,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,585. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $823.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $795.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $721.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

