Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,308 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $31,619,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,077,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,391,051. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

