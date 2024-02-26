Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $5.86 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after buying an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,260. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average of $105.35.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

