Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $614,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.33. 1,027,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,292. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.18. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $139.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.