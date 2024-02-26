Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.45. 4,856,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,812,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

