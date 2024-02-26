Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 7,860 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VDE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,118. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $131.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.