Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LIT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,994. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $69.09.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

