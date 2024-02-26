Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,092 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.66. The stock had a trading volume of 318,355 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

