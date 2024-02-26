Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,477 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Wit LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,797,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,973,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,297. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.60. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $69.27.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.